BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Holdings Increased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. BancFirst makes up 54.9% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management owned about 3.43% of BancFirst worth $91,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 2,229.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BancFirst by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BancFirst by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BANF traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.