Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,246,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 5,080,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

BNCZF stock remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

