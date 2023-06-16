Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.80. 129,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $755.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

