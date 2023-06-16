Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $53.96 million and $1.58 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,704,212 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 154,702,708.20713472 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.35090714 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $1,610,480.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

