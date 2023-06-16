Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,319,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,728,973. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

