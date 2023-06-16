Bank of America Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $65.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after acquiring an additional 159,952 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.