Bank of America Raises XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $11.70

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,740,485. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 4.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in XPeng by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

