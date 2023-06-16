Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6,456.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.26. 210,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

