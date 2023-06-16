Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $222.72. 27,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,262. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

