Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.90 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

