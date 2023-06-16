Bank of New Hampshire Has $641,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.11. 282,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,580. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
