Bank of New Hampshire Has $8.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.7% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $181.67. 1,496,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,661. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

