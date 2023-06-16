Bank of New Hampshire Has $863,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.