Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Polaris by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,661,000 after buying an additional 195,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PII traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $120.96. 63,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

