Bank of New Hampshire Sells 237 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $958,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TAN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. 135,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,039. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.