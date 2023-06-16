Bank of New Hampshire Sells 3,840 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

