Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Roberto R. Herencia Buys 667 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Banner Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Banner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Banner by 4.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Banner by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

