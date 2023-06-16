Barclays Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $540.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $485.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $495.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

