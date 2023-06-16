Barclays Raises Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 156

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

