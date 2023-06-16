Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $67.42.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

