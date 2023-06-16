Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

