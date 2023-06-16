BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Trimmed by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.41 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

