Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $558.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.19. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

