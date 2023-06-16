Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 57,038 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $85,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

