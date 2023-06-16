Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $653.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $379.06 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.49 and a 200 day moving average of $438.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.