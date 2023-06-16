Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 270,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Biofrontera Stock Down 1.2 %
BFRI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 29,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Biofrontera in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
