BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 661,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 387,681 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 3,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 783,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 762,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 550,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

BIOS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,555. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

