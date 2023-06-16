BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Richard J. Berman Sells 5,000 Shares

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BioVie Price Performance
Shares of BioVie stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie
BioVie Company Profile
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioVie (BIVI)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.