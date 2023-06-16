BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Richard J. Berman Sells 5,000 Shares

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioVie Price Performance

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

BioVie Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioVie by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BioVie by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BioVie by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BioVie by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

