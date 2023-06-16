Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Buys 575 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

