Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.