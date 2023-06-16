Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $104.52 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $104.52 or 0.00404706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $67.19 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,827.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00097842 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,421,306 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

