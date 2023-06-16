BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $481.14 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $481.14 million and $15.45 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002237 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002674 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000051 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $12,750,656.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

