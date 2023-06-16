BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $488.26 million and $15.17 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002243 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002673 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000051 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $12,750,656.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.