Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $289.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.12. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

