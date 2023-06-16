Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Holdings Raised by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 105,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,747. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

