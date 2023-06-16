Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE BGX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 32,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,969. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
