Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BGX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 32,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,969. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $651,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

