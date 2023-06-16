Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BGB stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 269,042 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,952,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 487.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

