Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,102 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.10% of Blade Air Mobility worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $36,209.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,763.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 12,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $37,628.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,486,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $36,209.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,427,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,763.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,631 shares of company stock worth $429,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

