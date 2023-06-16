Blockearth Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Blockearth token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

