Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRNGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Blue Apron Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $6.45 on Monday. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $98.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -2.98.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.84) by $0.96. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 230.57% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.88 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 391,355 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,830 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile



Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

