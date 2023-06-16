Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Blue Apron Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $6.45 on Monday. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $98.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -2.98.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.84) by $0.96. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 230.57% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.88 million.
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
