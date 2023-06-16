Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Blue Apron Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $6.45 on Monday. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $98.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -2.98.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.84) by $0.96. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 230.57% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.88 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blue Apron Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 391,355 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,830 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

