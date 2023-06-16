BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

BOKF stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

