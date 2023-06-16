Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 86 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.02. 508,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,041. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $182.59.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,410,225. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.