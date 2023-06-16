Boltwood Capital Management Buys 2,480 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,309,000 after acquiring an additional 434,976 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. 1,186,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,161. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.