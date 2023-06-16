Boltwood Capital Management Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

