Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $96.83. 1,209,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

