Boltwood Capital Management Has $980,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. 1,197,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

