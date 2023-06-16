Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

WFC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 4,780,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,797,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.