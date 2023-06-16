Boltwood Capital Management Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $743.66. 60,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,591. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $748.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.47.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

