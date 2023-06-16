Boltwood Capital Management Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115,889. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

