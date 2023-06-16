Boltwood Capital Management Sells 6,133 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 7.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 456,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

